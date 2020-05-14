Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at the Munda Police Station in Western Province have arrested a male person on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 for committing multiple offences at Sasavele Village in the Roviana Lagoon.

Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Munda Police Station, Sergeant Rachel Lilo says, “The suspect, who was reportedly drunk at the time, entered two different dwelling houses on the same date without being invited. He allegedly damaged their properties and assaulted them.”

OCS Sergeant Lilo explains: “In the first incident, the defendant entered a house and allegedly damaged some properties and assaulted the father of the family. The victim received a cut on his right eyebrow and right cheek and was treated at the Helena Goldie Hospital.”

“In the second incident, the defendant went into another dwelling house and allegedly slapped the mother of the family. The defendant also damaged some property in the house.”

“The third incident involved the defendant allegedly swearing as well as punching and kicking a market vendor in the same village,” says OCS Sergeant Lilo.

Officers at the Munda Police Station formally arrested the defendant and charged him for the following offences:

• Criminal Trespass C/S 189(1)(a) of the Penal Code

• Unlawful Wounding C/S 229 of the Penal Code

• Unlawful Damage C/S 326(1) of the Penal code

• Criminal Trespass C/S 189(1)(a) of the Penal Code

• Common Assaults C/S 244 of the Penal Code

• Unlawful Damage or Destruction C/S 326(1) of the Penal Code

• Common Assaults C/S 244 of the Penal Code

The defendant will be remanded at the Gizo Correctional Centre awaiting court at a later date.

“I urge members of our communities not to allow alcohol to destroy the peace we have in our villages. If you have any grievances against any member of your community, then resolve them through dialogue with the involvement of our church or traditional leaders,” OCS Lilo emphasises.

- Police Media