THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Council has endorsed June 1st 2020 as the new resumption date for lectures.

This was revealed in a statement issued by SINU on Thursday following SINU Council’s meeting on 13th May 2020.

The new resumption date for SINU was endorsed by the Joint Committee of the University Senate and the Senior Management Committee.

Other recommendations apart from the new date include the terms and conditions of the special leave taken by SINU staff from 4th May 2020.

As it stands, the decisions from the outcome are as follows:

1. The resumption date for SINU is 1st June 2020;

2. Academic Staff is required to travel back to Honiara as soon as the first available transport.

3. Students are to start planning their trips back to Honiara before the resumption of lectures on the 1st of June 2020.

4. Staff will be advised separately through email on the conditions of the special leave taken from 4th May 2020 until SINU resumes operations on 1st June 2020.

This paper understands the new date of resumption will cancel out the previous date announced which is on the 3rd of August 2020.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

