ACTING Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says a second curfew is likely to happen next week.

He revealed this on Thursday at the commissioner’s weekly conference when asked by a journalist to confirm rumours of a second curfew.

“We might have a lockdown next week to test our capability in our preparations for COVID-19,” Mangau said.

Mangau added that the COVID-19 Oversight Committee is now looking into the proposal before it goes to the Cabinet for further consideration.

He said the committee was looking at the lockdown as they are looking at the repatriating of stranded Solomon Islanders overseas during that period.

The government had issued the first curfew on April 10 and April 11 during the Easter period.

A total of 63 people were arrested for breaching the two nights of curfew.

Their matters are currently before the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN