POLICE have not yet recovered the firearm allegedly used in an alleged attempted armed robbery at a logging camp in Central Guadalcanal on May 2.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said at this point in time an investigation into this matter is continuing.

“What we had only recovered was this empty shell of shot gun (12 gauge),” Mangau said.

He also said they have not received any information that might lead them to an arrest as of yet.

“We are seeking public support to come forward with information to assist police in this investigation,” Mangau added.

He said people in the community needs to come forward and provide information to the police.

The incident happened at the Galego Resource Company, Bahomea logging camp in Central Guadalcanal on May 2.

Police alleged a group of men entered the logging camp and fired gunshots and attempted to rob the Asians working at the camp site.

Following police investigation, one empty shell of the shot gun and one face mask allegedly used by the suspects during the incident were handed to police by security guards at the logging camp.

Anyone in Central Guadalcanal who have any information related to this incident are urged to call the Henderson Police Station on phones 36200 or 36201.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN