POLICE investigation into the fatal ferry accident that resulted in 27 passengers losing their lives last month is progressing well.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau on Thursday said they have completed their investigation in South Malaita and are now conducting investigation at Wairokai area, Patmos Island in West Areare.

“And the investigation is quite complex,” Mangau said.

Twenty-seven people on board the MV Taimareho had lost their lives in extremely rough seas associated with Cyclone Harold in the early hours of April 3.

Mangau said the investigation is focusing on how the 27 passengers died on the trip to South Malaita on April 2.

“So it is a very sensitive investigation.

“We understand the complexity of this investigation and I will not comment further on this one as we continue to progress our investigation into this matter,” Mangau told media personnel.

So far no further discoveries.

Another inquiry conducted by the Board of Marine was already completed.

Once the board compiled its findings and recommendations into a report, it will be submitted to the Minister of Infrastructure Development.

The boat left Honiara with 738 passengers on Thursday night, April 2, when it encountered bad weather.

The 27 who lost their lives were swept overboard when giant waves swept through the ship in the early hours of April 3.

Only six bodies were recovered.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN