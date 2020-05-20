Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, (RSIPF) National Traffic Department have recorded a total of 38 traffic incidences in the period 8 to 14 May 2020 in Honiara compared to the previous week when a total of 49 cases were reported.

Six cases were reported by complainants and 32 were reported by officers at the National Traffic Department in Honiara.

“Last week we recorded a total of 11 cases for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood, eight each for careless driving and for using an unlicensed motor vehicle. There were three incidents each for using an uninsured motor vehicle, permitting unlicensed motor vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license. There was one case each for permitting unlicensed driver and failing to comply with traffic directions,” Director of the National Traffic Department, Superintendent Fred Satu explains.

“These figures show that vehicle drivers and owners are not working together with the police by adhering to the traffic rules, even if there is a bit of decrease from the previous week. Vehicle users should be very cautious when using the roads during the State of Public Emergency including the Emergency Zone in Honiara from Poha in the West and Alligator Creek in the East,” says Superintendent Satu.

“As we can see, there were 11 drivers arrested for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood and eight for careless driving. Both offences can always lead to losing innocent lives so I will repeat, please vehicle users DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. We need to be reminded that there are also other road users out there.”

Superintendent Satu adds: “I would also like to remind the general public to continue to abide by our traffic laws. They are there to safeguard us.”

All the accused have been charged for their respective offences and bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on their respective dates.

“I want to thank all my officers for their hard work during the past weeks. And I want to ask all the vehicle drivers and owners as well as pedestrians to follow the traffic rules,” says Traffic Department Director Superintendent Satu.

- Police Media