PRIME Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, MP has called on citizens and all residents living in the Honiara Emergency Zone to observe the 36- hour lockdown seriously.

This was during his pre-lockdown statement to the public this morning.

The Prime Minister advises all to prepare “adequate food and water to cover the lockdown period, medications for those on regular medications, adequate power, telephone top-up to call, fuel and other essential household necessities.”

He further appeals to all citizens and residents in the Honiara Emergency Zone to note that the best way in which the public can assist the RSIPF and the Ministry of Health do their work during the lockdown period is to remain at home throughout the 36 hours of lockdown.

“Fellow citizens throughout our beloved country, I ask you all to continue to pray for our nation that our Loving God will continue to spare us from COVID-19”, said Prime Minister Sogavare.

“Fellow citizens let us work together to ensure COVID-19 does not invade our shores, but if it does, let us work together to defeat and eradicate it. This lockdown is critical.”

The Solomon Islands Government is committed to the fight against COVID-19.

- PM's Press Secretariat