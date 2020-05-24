A NEW assembly hall built for Faumamanu Community High School in east Malaita is a blessing for the school.

That’s according to Principal Andrew Eteri.

He was speaking during the official handing over of the hall, last Tuesday.

Eteri said the hall provides the school an avenue to host sporting and other extra-curricular activities.

The principal thanked the contractor for the huge effort put together to complete the building.

He also thanked resource owners for allowing timber, sand, land, water, and other raw materials used in building the hall.

“The school looks forward to a continued partnership with the resource owners for future development,” Eteri said.

He also thanked the chairman of the School board Thomson Atoa for working closely with the contractor to ensure the project completes on time.

Eteri further acknowledged the Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani and MARA government for seeing it fit to allocate funding for the completion of the hall.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki