Finely Fiumae,Thompson Atoa, Manasseh Maelanga and Daniel Suidani cutting the ribbon to officially open the Faumamanu hall.

FAUMAMANU Community High School’s newly built assembly hall is a good example of how well we can use taxpayers’ money to trigger development in our communities.

Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani stated this during the official handing over of the hall, Tuesday.

Suidani said the school hall was built with funding from the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF), funding which the premier described as smaller compared to other funds like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Regardless of how small the funding under PCDF is in comparison to CDF, Suidani said PCDF continues to show its positive impact when it comes to triggering development in rural Malaita Province.

The Premier thanked those key players in the PCDF for their time and effort in ensuring PCDF projects in Malaita are completed and serve their purposes.

Suidani also thanked the national government through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening for its support in the allocation of funding through the PCDF.

He said this source of funding is bringing positive development in rural areas in Malaita.

“The school hall is a clear example of the positive development achieved though PCDF,” he said.

The premier also thanked the contractor and former Ward 16 MPA Finely Fiumae for initiating the project.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki