The call for submissions to access the recently announced stimulus package will be published from Monday 25th May and over the following two weeks.

That’s according to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare when he delivered his COVID-19 pandemic nationwide address recently.

On that same note, Sogavare assured the nation that in our fight to defend the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has not lost sight of its responsibility.

This is to ensure fiscal stability and to counter negative growth within the domestic economy while also safeguarding the basic needs and livelihoods of our population.

“The stimulus package of SBD$319 million with its implementation framework and guidelines will facilitate the disbursement of funding allocation,” he added.

The package is aimed at boosting the economic activities in the rural areas and give back hope to businesses that have taken the economic hit from COVID-19.



By ANDREW FANASIA

