COUNCILLOR for Vura Ward in Honiara Reginald Ngati has expressed gratitude to the Government for setting aside two days a week to pray for the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ngati said that he believes in the principle of prayer especially to a country like the Solomon Islands.

“We always claimed that our nation is a Christian country which means we cannot go without God but we must put Him first in all that we do in life,” he said.

He said to see leaders resorting to prayer especially the cabinet is a sign of good leadership.

“I can admit that our Council leaders have never done such a thing since COVID-19 is declared a pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Ngati then called on Honiara citizens to join the government in prayer as we continue to face an uncertain future with the COVID-19 still remain a global threat.

“Health experts had it that a second wave of COVID-19 is probable and hence the country must kneel in prayer so that we can be spared of this deadly virus.

“I would also want to remind us Christians on the biblical scripture from Psalms 91:1that states ‘He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the almighty’.

“That simply means if we come together in prayer and seeks God’s favour, no matter what may come our way, we will still be safe under God’s providence and care,” he added.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

