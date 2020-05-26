POLICE have recorded a total of 30 traffic incidences during the period 15 to 21 May 2020 in Honiara compared to the previous week when there were 38 cases reported.

Four cases were reported by complainants and 26 were reported by officers at the National Traffic Department in Honiara.

“Last week we recorded a total of 12 cases for using unlicensed motor vehicles, five cases for careless driving, three cases each for using uninsured motor vehicles and driving without a driver’s license,” Traffic Department Director Superintendent Fred Satu explains.

“There were two cases each for the presence of alcohol in person’s blood and permitting unlicensed motor vehicles and one each for permitting insured motor vehicle, taking a vehicle without lawful authority and dangerous loading Traffic,” Satu added.

“These figures show that vehicle drivers and owners are continuing to disregard our traffic rules despite there was a decrease in incidences recorded compared to the previous week.

“If you know your vehicle license has expired, do not use the vehicle. It’s very straight forward.”

He adds: “There were only two drivers arrested for the presence of alcohol in person’s blood and five for careless driving which shows improvement and cooperation from drivers compared to the previous week.

“RSIPF will still continue to warn drivers, DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

“We need to be reminded that there are also other road users out there. The traffic laws are there to safeguard us all.”

All the accused have been charged for their respective offences and bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on their respective dates.

“I want to thank all my officers for their hard work and I want to thank the road users for their cooperation throughout last week including the lockdown.

“Please let us work together to protect each other,” Satu said.

