CAN Solomon Islands continue to maintain its COVID-19 free status after the arrival of the first group of stranded nationals in Australia today?

This is the question that all Honiara residents, let alone the country, are asking.

The Solomon Star was able to speak to dozens of people on the streets of Honiara and especially the people living close to the quarantine sites at the old RAMSI base at GBR.

It’s understood that our stranded nationals will be flown back from Brisbane, Australia, and later from Fiji the following day Wednesday 27th May 2019.

According to global COVID-19 updates, Australia has recorded a total of 7,118 confirmed cases, 102 deaths, and 6,531 recovered.

While Solomon Islands is yet to register any COVID-19 case, it’s understood that the government and the responsible ministry are working around the clock to make sure the country is safe.

Some citizens living in the capital have expressed their fear saying that the responsible authorities must make sure that our nationals who will be arriving soon must undergo strict testing requirements and also placed in quarantine to prevent the possible importation of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister however assured the country last week that Solomon Islands is 100 percent capable to test for COVID-19 here in Honiara.

He also assured the nation that all repatriated citizens returning from restricted countries will undergo mandatory quarantine at identified facilities.

The government strongly urged all returning passengers both locals and foreign nationals to comply with the standard protocols and health requirements set down by the government.



By ANDREW FANASIA

