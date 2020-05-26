THE Government and the Honiara City Council’s intention to establish satellite market outlets in the city has been hit by claims of conflict of interest by some councillors who wished to gain from this arrangement.

That’s according to City Clerk Rence Sore.

Following the Governor General’s Public State of Emergency declaration and the Prime Minister’s subsequent pronouncement on the 27th March all market outlets, with the exception of Honiara Main Market, were closed.

The government, through its weekly address to the nation on 1st May 2020 mentioned that the Kukum market is expected to be operational within a month.

Naha market is currently undergoing full engineering assessments and should it found to be viable, work will begin to have the market operational.

Likewise, the small community market at White River is also undergoing planning and development and is also hoped to open soon.

Sore said that while HCC Management is working with the Solomon Islands Government to develop these satellite markets in the city, certain councillors who have vested interests do not support the idea and initiative.

“This is just another source of instability in the council,” he added.

According to reliable sources, some councillors want to remove Sore so that they can control the Naha satellite market.

The Solomon Star is also aware that Naha ward councillor wants to develop a shopping complex in the former John Holland land where the Naha Market is earmarked to be built.

With the White River market, HCC is fully aware that forces within the Council want to acquire the market for personal reasons.

Sore also told the media that they are aware of conflicting interests in the redevelopment of Kukum Market.

Sore said this will not only slow down the good intentions of the government and HCC, but it will affect the city dwellers especially as we continue to prevent COVID-19 reaching our shores.



By ANDREW FANASIA

