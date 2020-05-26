POLICE at the Henderson Police Station and Aola Police Post have uprooted a total of 121 marijuana plants in the Jericho area of East Central Guadalcanal on 24 May 2020.

Operation Manager at the Henderson Police Station Superintendent Edwin Sevoa says, “When we were in the Jericho area searching for a suspect, a village chief came and informed us that there are a number of villages within their area that are growing marijuana in their gardens.

“The village chief and children with a few adults led us to a number of gardens and we managed to uproot a total of 121 marijuana plants.

“Communities around the area requested police to conduct awareness talks for them addressing the unlawful activities which are currently disturbing their normal livelihood at the village level.

“We assured them that we will come up with a plan and organise awareness programs in the communities within the Jericho area.

“I want to appeal to our good people in East Central Guadalcanal to work together with your police to stop these illegal activities in our communities.

“I want to thank the chief and people in the Jericho area for their great assistance which resulted in the successful uprooting of the marijuana plants.”

- Police Media