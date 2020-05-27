The first flight from Brisbane arriving safely at the Honiara International Airport, Henderson on Tuesday.

NATIONALS who have been stranded in Fiji and Vanuatu are expected back in the country today on a special Solomon Airlines flight.

Chair of COVID-19 Oversight Committee, James Remobatu, confirmed this on Tuesday.

“Solomon Airlines will be operating special flights to Vanuatu and Fiji purposely to repatriate stranded nationals overseas,” Remobatu said.

“The first repatriation flight from Brisbane, Australia arrived at 4 pm local time this afternoon,” he added.

“Passengers include foreign essential government workers, Tina hydro experts, and SOE personnel and diplomats cleared by the Government to enter the country.”

Remobatu said all nationals who will be boarding these scheduled flights must have valid Solomon Airlines tickets and are encouraged to contact Solomon Airlines Office for ticketing information or visit their website: https://www.flysolomons.com/.

“Foreign nationals wishing to travel to the Solomon Islands require prior approval from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

“All passengers will be expected to wear masks throughout the flight and are encouraged to have food and water prior to boarding.

“The Solomon Islands Government is taking all necessary preventive measures against any potential importation of COVID-19 into the country.

“It is the Government’s standing health protocol to have all returning passengers from overseas undergoes screening on arrival at Honiara International Airport.

“A mandatory 28 days’ quarantine and surveillance in one of the State’s identified quarantined facilities is also a requirement.

“We urge all the stranded nationals to take adequate precautions while being in affected countries and seek immediate medical care in case of sickness.

“Upon return, all returning passengers both local and foreign nationals must comply with the standard protocols and health requirements put down by the Government.

“Our gratitude to the Government of Fiji and the Government of Vanuatu for looking after our stranded nationals and granting clearance for Solomon Airlines to repatriate Solomon Islands nationals.

“With the grace of God, we will do all we can to ensure we come out of this stronger and united,” Remobatu said.





