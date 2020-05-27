MALAITA Provincial Government (MPG) has implemented 24 out of the 35 projects approved for implementation under the 2019-2020 financial years.

The Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani revealed that of the remaining 11 projects; eight are already in the implementing stage whilst three are yet to start.

Premier Suidani revealed this to Solomon Star Auki in an exclusive interview recently.

He said the remaining 11 projects are expected to be completed within the next six months.

He said the 24 completed projects amounted to 69% of the total PCDF funds allocated to the Malaita Provincial Government for the financial year ending 2020.

“For 2020-2021, Malaita Provincial Government has approved eight projects and will concentrate on implementing them in that financial year.

He said the eight wards that received eight projects are among Wards that never received any PCDF funded projects over the years where he said that the MARA government encourages the fair distribution of PCDF to all 33 wards in Malaita Province.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki