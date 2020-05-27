MORE Community High Schools in Malaita Province have adopted forms six and seven this academic year 2020 which is a good sign for education in Malaita Province, says Premier Daniel Suidani.

Premier Suidani said that education remains a priority for the MARA government as clearly stated in its policy statement and translation.

He said that he welcomes the news that four schools in the province are currently adopting forms six and seven.

He said the three new schools to have included forms six are Faumamanu CHS, Mbita’ama CHS, and Taba’a CHS.

Suidani expressed that he is happy to see Gwaidingale CHS take on the challenge of including form seven into its secondary stream.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki