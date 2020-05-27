Two foreigners to face court

TWO foreigners accused of attacking a local man last August at Lungga, East of Honiara are intending to bring in a lawyer from Australia to represent them in their trial.

This was revealed yesterday in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court during the interim mention regarding the matter of Mieng Lee Lau, 44 and 26-year-old Leu Liang Han.

The two Malaysians are both facing charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Sophia Munamua Choniey from RANO & Company law firm confirmed that the two accused are intending to bring in a lawyer from overseas for the trial.

The trial has been listed for 31 August to 4 September.

The prosecutor in this matter, Olivia Ratu Manu is also currently in Gizo, Western Province.

Ms Choniey said the prosecution has no objection to a 14 days adjournment sought to allow her to return from Gizo.

The court also heard there are some issues with the pre-trial conference documents that the defence wants to settle with the prosecution.

Ms Choniey said they will need to get instruction from the overseas counsel on what is being agreed on in relation to the pre-trial conference documents.

Given that Ms Manu is in Gizo, she suggested an adjournment to allow Ms Manu to return and liaise with her and to better inform the court on the next court date.

She said the only issue with bringing the oversea counsel is that anyone coming into the country will be quarantined for 28 days.

She, however, said they will be following up on that and inform the court on the alternative steps that can be undertaken.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea having heard from the defence adjourned the matter to June 23 for the next interim mention date.

He said this is to allow parties to discuss issues to settle before the next date.

He also directed the defence to make arrangements to get the overseas counsel in the country for purposes of 28 days quarantine before the trial date if the dates are maintained.

The two men were charged in relation to an alleged incident on 24 August 2019, where they allegedly bashed a local with a steel rod.

The prosecution further alleged that witnesses also saw Lau using a weapon similar to a torch on the victim and he fell onto the ground unconscious.

Police were called and later attended to the scene where all three were taken to the Henderson police station for further dealings.

The victim was transported to the National Referral Hospital while the two accused were arrested and charged.

Public Prosecutor Samuel Tovosia appeared on instructions of his colleague Ms Manu for the Crown.

Illegal casino case back to court June





THE case of the foreigner accused of operating an illegal casino in 2018 will return to the Honiara Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

This is to confirm the trial dates before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison.

This was after Public Prosecutor Letiara Pellie informed the court that her colleague Dalcy Belapitu will not be available for the tentative trial in June.

She said Ms Belapitu instructed her that she also has a trial in June in the High Court and will be available commencing August 2.

Principal Magistrate Fatima Taeburi having adjourned the matter said the matter will be listed before Hollison to confirm the trial dates.

Ngie Kwong Pau from Malaysia is facing trial for one count of unlawful possession of instruments of gaming.

He was accused of operating an illegal casino at the Capital Park, East Honiara in 2018.

He was arrested following a police raid at the alleged illegal casino site on 22 December 2018.

Police applied for a search warrant in November 2018 based on a formal complaint from the Solomon Islands Gaming and Lotteries Board on 30 November 2018.

The L & L Lawyers represents Pau.