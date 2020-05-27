GOVERNMENT sponsored students studying at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) will receive their allowances next week.

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOF) confirmed this, Wednesday.

“The listing of outstanding first semester allowances has been finalized and printed and students concern are expected to receive their allowances by next week,” said a MOF Treasury Division officer.

The officer also stated that the payments have been halted because of the Covid-19 crisis that caused all schools, including SINU and USP, to close down.

“Now that classes have resumed, SINU students receive their allowances next week,” the officer said.

The officer also announced that in-country University of South Pacific (USP) students have received their allowances last week.

The Solomon Star understands that SIG sponsored students at SINU have been issued with invoices to settle unpaid accommodation and meal fees of $5,000 before the resumption of classes on Monday 1st June.



By ESTHER NURIA

