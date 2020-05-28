Samuel watches as the turtle moves closer to the edge of the waters at Eden Bay.

Eleven years old Samuel Jason Voda Marsh, a fifth-grader at Honiara International School (Woodford) on Thursday joined officer from the Ministries of Environment and Fisheries to tag and release back into the wild, a juvenile Green Marine Turtle (Species name - Chelonia mydas).

Young Samuel through his family contacted our team on Monday to find out if we could assist him to release a turtle that was captured and sold by a local fisher and bought back home.

He did not want the turtle to be eaten nor harmed and insisted that his family release the endangered animal back to the sea.

“Thanks to Samuel, our team in partnership with MFMR conducted the mission to ‘tag and release Samuel’s turtle’ at Eden’s Bay, west of Honiara. We know young Samuel’s action will inspire all of us to do positive actions every day. This young man is truly one conservation champion”

The juvenile turtle has been named “Samuel” that carries the two flipper tags - L=19027 and R=19028. Turtle tagging also recognizes the national, regional, and global efforts to protect and monitor population, movements, and range of their habitats, especially where they nest or feed. Tags also track the geographic location of turtles where they originated and who tagged the turtle.

Meanwhile, communities and organizations have been encouraged to continue to protect these endangered marine species.





By Francis Pituvaka

Communications Officer - MFMR