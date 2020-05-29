ACTING Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has described the incident where a 42-year-old man had sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old nephew at Gizo, Western Province as “sad and inappropriate”.

Speaking to reporters yesterday Mangau said the incident is not appropriate with our traditional norms and values.

“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable in our community,” Mangau said.

The 42 –year-old man was arrested by police on Monday, May 25 for the alleged incidents that allegedly occurred at Gizo, Western Province.

He is currently being remanded at Gizo Correctional facility facing a charge of sexual intercourse with a child under 15 years of age contrary to Section 139 (1) (a) of the Penal Code.

Two incidents allegedly occurred last December while the third allegedly happened on May 10 at the KHY area at Gizo.

Mangau said the alleged victim will suffer and will be haunted by these alleged offending in his lifetime.

“He will not be able to relieve himself off this incident as it was caused by a close relative and someone he trusted and that should have cared for him,” Mangau added.

He urged parents, guardians, and everyone in our communities to protect our children both boys and girls.

He said our young children are vulnerable to such incidents happening to them and we must provide due care, protect and provide safety for our children.

Mangau also called on the community at Gizo to come forward and assist police if they have further any information on these alleged incidents.