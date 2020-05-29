Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has thanked Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu and Fiji governments for taking care of our citizens and facilitating their smooth return.

THE first in-country testing for COVID-19 has turned out negative.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare revealed this on Friday in his weekly nation-wide address.

“From all the passengers that returned on the two flights this week, three passengers were red-flagged,” Sogavare said.

“One of the three was sent to triage at the National Referral Hospital upon arrival,” he added.

“With the recently launched COVID-19 testing capabilities, the suspect underwent COVID-19 testing and within just two hours the tests results were made available.

“The result was negative.”

Sogavare said the other two were assessed by health officials at the airport and sent with the rest of the passengers to the quarantine sites and are undergoing regular medical monitoring.

Prime Minister Sogavare added that everyone under quarantine is being monitored on a daily basis for COVID-19 like signs and symptoms during the course of the quarantine period.

He said anyone showing COVID like signs will immediately be taken for testing.

The Prime Minister further explained that all the other passengers would be subjected to a test upon completion of their quarantine period.

He said they would return home if results are negative.

