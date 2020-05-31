The Leader of Opposition, Hon. Matthew Wale calls on the government to fill the vacant Commissioner of Police position.

This position has been vacant since November 2019, after Matthew Varley’s contract with RSIPF expired.

Mr. Mostyn Mangau was appointed as Acting Commissioner and has since been assuming the responsibilities of the Commissioner.

The Opposition Leader went on to say, “The position of Commissioner of Police is vital in the oversight of the work of RSIPF and providing guidance on matters of national security. These are very important responsibilities”.

“The state of emergency has now presented an unusual set of circumstances for law enforcement hence, it is important to the public that a formal appointment is done.

“I, therefore, call on the government to stop dragging its feet on this matter and make the formal appointment,” says Hon. Wale.

- Opposition Press