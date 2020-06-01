PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare said his government has welcomed constructive criticisms from citizens.

As a responsible Government we welcome constructive criticisms from all, he stated.

However, he strongly stressed that his government does not welcome unconstructive lies by certain people.

“......this Government does not welcome certain people who continue to lie to our people under the pretext of constructive criticisms,” the PM said.

Mr Sogavare said his DCGA Government is responsible for protecting its citizens from being exposed to such lies that are being regurgitated and perpetuated over and over again by certain people.



By CARLOS ARUAFU