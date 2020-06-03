Dr Jack Maebuta speaking to Faculty of Education and Humanities' students on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

By ESTHER NURIA





THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) yesterday commenced lectures under a new normal as it put in places COVID-19 hygiene practices.

“Lectures resumed in the week 8 of Semester 1 academic calendar,” the Faculty of Education and Humanities Acting Dean and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Academic Dr. Jack Maebuta told students on Tuesday.

Maebuta said the current situation demands both staff and students work extra hard in order to complete the semester.

He stated that the number of teaching hours for each unit won’t be compromised, meaning, if a unit required 20 teaching hours, then it must remain 20 hours and the University won’t reduce that.

“The university strictly practices social distancing in all lecture rooms, these means that large lectures that host 300 plus students will be divided into smaller groups.

“Hand sanitizers and washing soaps are provided in all facilities and students are asked to frequently use them,” he said.

The daily class timetable will be from 8 am to 9 pm every day so that teaching hours won’t be compromised.

Other programs might require opening classes during the weekends.

“This will be the new normal for SINU.

“It required students to be more serious than ever before and an understanding with families that some of the lectures will finish as late as 9 pm,” Maebuta explained.

He stated that if students find these new practices too much to handle, then it is advisable that they withdraw.

“But if you are ready for the challenge, then we must all work hard, all of us, both staff and students,” he concluded.





