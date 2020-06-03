Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Traffic Department are investigating a traffic incident involving a police officer driving a police vehicle at the East Kola Ridge junction in Honiara on 28 May 2020.

A statement from the Police Media Unit alleged that while the officer was driving along the road, the seat belt indicator kept on peeping so he decided to sort out the seat belt when he veered off on to the hill near the East Kola Ridge junction and overturned.

Director National Traffic Department Superintendent Fredrick Satu said, “Upon receiving the report, officers attended the incident and brought the officer to the Kukum Traffic Centre.

“A preliminary breath test was conducted and it was discovered the officer had no presence of alcohol in his blood. However, it was discovered that the officer had been working for his second straight night doing 12 hours per shift.

“A file has been opened and the investigation is underway into the incident,” he said.

He appeals to the general public in and around the East Kola Ridge area of Honiara who may have any information about the incident to come forward to police to assist with the investigation,” said Superintendent Satu.

- Police Media