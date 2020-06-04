ROYAL Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is yet to receive any formal reports or complaints about a recently established money-making scheme called ‘Crowd-1.’

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau revealed this yesterday at his weekly media conference when asked if any reports or complaints were received by the police regarding the alleged scheme.

This was after photos of a group of people alleging to be attending Crowd-1 training at a hotel in Honiara was uploaded and shared on Facebook.

In his last conference, Mangau had called out to anyone who may have complaints or information about the so-called scheme to provide him with information.

Mangau also denied receiving information claiming one of his officers set up Crowd 1.

He had told reporters that police officers are not encouraged to join such illegal activities and that police will continue to stand with Central Bank of Solomon Islands against such illegal setups in our communities.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN