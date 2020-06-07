No plans at this stage, says Mangau

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN





RUMOURS circulating around town that there will be another lock-down soon in Honiara were not true.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau clarified that currently there were no discussions for another lock down.

He explained this when asked to confirm rumours that there will be another lock down in Honiara in the coming weeks.

“At this point in time there is no such discussions for any lock down,” Mangau told reporters.

The first curfew was issued on April 10 and 11.

A total of 63 people were arrested for allegedly breaching those two nights of curfew.

The government also issued a 36-hour lock-down between 6 pm on May 20 to 6 am on May 22 where a total of 33 people were arrested for allegedly breaching the lock-down.

All their matters are now currently before the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

The government issued the curfew and lock down to test its response capacity and help identify challenges that may arise during an actual lock down.

The curfew was enforced within the declared emergency zone from Poha River in the west of Honiara to Alligator Creek in the east of Honiara.