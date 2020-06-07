AN international flight from neighbouring Papua New Guinea landed in Honiara yesterday with COVID-19 supplies and three returning locals.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare disclosed on Friday during his weekly nation-wide address.

“Fellow Solomon Islanders I’ve allowed a flight from PNG to land today (Friday),” he said.

“This flight flew in with our COVID-19 supplies that will assist us in our fight against this pandemic,” Sogavare added.

“Also on that flight were three of our stranded citizens in PNG.”

He said the repatriated citizens will undergo the required quarantine stations.

Sogavare also stated that the Government will continue to repatriate our stranded citizens under strictest of condition.



By ESTHER NURIA