Miss Solomon Islands Gladys Habu’s message during the World Environment Day is ‘Protecting our environment is important’ and as Islanders, we know very well why.

As a nation, our environment plays a significant role development.

It is the source of good health, as well as wealth’.

The World Environment Day was celebrated on the 5th of June with the theme biodiversity, the foundation that supports all life.

Ms. Habu said as we are still slowly advancing in terms of technology and the continuous introduction of new methods to sustain and enhance human life, it is incumbent on us to move on responsibly.

“However, we have also been challenged in many ways through unsustainable approaches.

“Solomon Islands still have a very long way to go when it comes to cleanliness and taking care of our surrounding.

“Thank you to everyone who is doing all they can in working towards an environmentally friendly country.

To others who don’t seem to care much, the clock is ticking.

We can’t do this on our own, we need you too.

Help has to come from everyone,” said Ms. Habu.

Miss Solomon added that as the country reflects on the purpose of the World Environment Day; everyone should be reminded that taking care of the environment is a choice.

When the environment thrives, it will continue to provide not only for ourselves and our families but also for the many generations to come.

“As we are living in so much uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, remember that when we destroy biodiversity, we destroy the very system that supports all life.

“Therefore, looking after our environment will also protect us from COVID-19,” said Ms Habu.



By ESTHER NURIA