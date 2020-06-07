MALAITA Provincial Police Commander (PPC) William Foufaka says he wants the best police officers to serve in Malaita province.

PPC Foufaka told the visiting Provincial Assistant Commissioner Joseph Manelugu during a meeting last week in Auki that he had enough of ill-disciplined police officers serving there.

Mr. Foufaka told Commissioner Manelugu that he will be taking steps to address the issue of rogue officers by transferring some of them soon.

He said discipline is one of the issues affecting RSIPF in the province and thanked the Assistant Commissioner Provincial for voicing out the issue during his visit.

The PPC said that reporting, punctuality, and absenteeism remain some of the issues that need to be addressed.

He said he will discuss with his operational manager and make some transfers soon to allow space for reputable officers to serve the province.

He said the crime rate in Malaita is climbing up each year which needs well-disciplined officers at the front line to deal with upfront.

PPC Foufaka said ill-disciplined officers serving in Malaita - a place with a high crime rate does not add up.

Recently RSIPF Malaita’s reputation came under criticism after some of the officers were involved in a drink-driving incident.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki