THERE will be no exam fees for forms 5 and 6 this year 2020.

This confirmation was made by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) on Monday.

The statement revealed that the initiative to cancel exam fees was approved by the MEHRD Senior Management Team (SMT).

Principal Examination Officer of the National Education Assessment Division (NEAD), Martin Ruhasia said the initiative was approved as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling parents.

“SMT has decided not to charge examination fees on Forms 5 and 6 students due to the COVID - 19 pandemic that financially impacted all sectors of the economy including parents/guidance and other fee payers.

“Therefore, schools must not collect nor charge examination fees from our forms 5 and 6 for this year 2020,” he said.

He said for the students, who have already paid their exam fees, their money will be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, this paper understands that the Exam fee for form 5 is $30.00 whilst form 6 is $960.00.



