Solomon Islands Foreign Minister, Hon Jeremiah Manele, Calls for Unity of the Country in response to Malaita Provincial Premier’s Statement that challenges Solomon Islands recognition of the “One China Policy”.

Minister Manele condemns the statement issued by Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday when the Premier made reference to the Republic of China (ROC) as a state rather than a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Solomon Islands recognize the one-China policy as of 21st September 2019 when it signed diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China’s territory.

“Such divisive statement from a Provincial Premier threatens the unity of the country at a time when we need to work together in keeping COVID-19 from entering our borders and not politicize the virus,” Minister Manele said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is also investigating possible external interference into the Solomon Islands' domestic affairs. This was after the Ministry received a call from DHL seeking confirmation whether a certain private citizen is a member of staff of the MFAET.

There are three DHL consignments supposedly sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan to an individual at Kaibia Settlement, Central Honiara. All packages remain unclaimed, items include medical masks, Infrared Thermal Imaging Camera, and other equipment.

Minister Manele calls for respect for the government’s foreign policy and urges those who continue to make provocative and inflammatory statements to stop and work towards building a strong united country.





