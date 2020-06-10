THE Makira Ulawa Provincial Government has decided to temporarily suspend Felling and Logging Export Licenses for five logging companies because they have been operating illegally in the province.

A list given to the Commissioner of Forests and Research, Reeves Moveni of the Ministry of Forests and Research in Honiara by the province’s Senior Investment Officer Selwyn Aharo names the five logging companies as:

Berwood (SI) Co. Ltd of Arohane Camp; Chia Tai (SI) Co. Ltd of Maranu’u Camp; Middle Island Enterprises Ltd of Marapui Camp; Poly Logging (SI) Co. Ltd of Parego Camp; Poly Logging (SI) Co. Ltd of Maniate Camp and Sunway (SI) Co. Ltd of Tawapuna Camp.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister of Commerce, Investment and Tourism, Henry Perongo warns the logging operators in the province to comply with the Province’s Business Ordinance.

He says all logging operators who include Licensees and Contractors must settle their outstanding logging license arrears with the renewal of existing logging licenses for the Financial Year 2020/2021 with immediate effect.





By GEORGE ATKIN

in Kira Kira