Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki, Malaita Province have arrested 14 drivers for committing traffic offenses during a two-day traffic operation in the town on 5 and 6 June 2020.

Among the 14 drivers, two suspects were arrested for drink and drive after they had gone through Random Breath Testing (RBT) and confirmed positive. Four drivers were arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license and ten unlicensed motor vehicle offenses.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “A total of 58 motor vehicles were checked during the two-day traffic operation. A total of 27 P-F 66 documents were issued to the drivers to return to the Auki Police Station to produce the required documents to police.”

Two registered owners of vehicles were charged for permitting unlicensed motor vehicles. Three motor vehicles have been detained for formal charges as long as the drivers arrive at the Auki Police Station.

Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka reveals. “A total of $18,000.00 were collected during the traffic operation as revenue for the provincial government during the traffic check for unpaid business licenses.”

- Police Media