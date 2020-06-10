Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi in Central Province together with other stakeholders in that Province have launched the Belaga Community COVID-19 by-law on 30 May 2020.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province Inspector Hugo Maelasi explains: “The Belaga by-law was launched after the community setup their COVID-19 committee following the awareness programs from the police and health team from the Central Province.”

Supervising PPC Inspector Maelasi adds: “During the launching, I appealed to the Belaga community to support the Belaga COVID-19 Village Committee in enforcing the COVID-19 by-law as one of the preventive measures within the community.”

“This by-law is not for COVID-19 alone but it will also assist the community to restrict the movement of people and promote the Crime Prevention Strategy within the community. The community needs to work hard to prevent the coronavirus from entering the Solomon Islands.”

“Police at Tulagi is looking at launching the COVID-19 by-law in 20 communities within Central Province as part of the preparations for any outbreak of the virus in Solomon Islands.”

“I want to advise the community in Central Province to observe the by-law and stay away from criminal activities. We need to promote the Crime Prevention Strategy in our communities for the betterment of our people in Central Province,” Supervising PPC Inspector Maelasi emphasizes.

- Police Media