As a result of the current State of Public Emergency, the Government through a Cabinet decision this week has approved the cancellation of public commemoration of two national events – the Queen’s Birthday celebration and the Independence Day celebration.

This means that Friday the 12th of June and Tuesday 7th July will still be observed as national public holidays.

However, the public celebrations usually hosted by the Government House and the Government to commemorate these two events on both days are canceled.

Cabinet also endorsed plans for His Excellency, the Governor-General, and the Hon Prime Minister to make live radio and television addresses on these two occasions to deliver their messages to the nation.

The public is encouraged to observe these two national events and at the same time observe the current COVID-19 State of Public Emergency.

- Government Communications Unit