Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested four male suspects for alleged store break-in and removal of valuable properties including cash in Auki Malaita Province on 1 June 2020.

It is alleged that the suspects broke into the DPF shop at Auki between 11 pm and 12 midnight on Monday 1 June 2020 and removed the cash and other valuable properties.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Superintendent William Foufaka says, “The matter was reported to police at Auki by the owner of the shop after he confirmed that an unknown person broke into his shop and removed the cash and other valuable properties.”

Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka explains: “On the same date the suspects boarded a ship from Auki and travelled to Honiara with the stolen properties. However, police in Auki alerted police in Honiara who arrested the suspects on arrival at Point Cruz. They were taken to the Honiara City Central Police Station where $89,625.00 were discovered in their possession.”

“The suspects and the cash were transported back to Auki on board a police stabi-craft on the next day (2 June 2020). Three of the suspects have been charged for receiving stolen property contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code and released on bail to appear in court at a later date while the other one, who is the prime suspect has been charged for store break-in contrary to section 300 (a) of the Penal Code and remanded at Auki Correctional centre to appear in court at a later date.”

“I appeal to members of the public in Auki who may have any information about the incident to come forward to assist with the police investigation,” says Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka.

