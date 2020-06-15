MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani has welcomed and congratulated Mai Masina Green Belt, a local environmental group, over the weekend.

This was during a brief meeting with the premier at his residence in Auki on Sunday.

Speaking during a brief meeting Premier Suidani thanked the Mai Masina Green Belt for the effort taken in reaching out to communities in the southern region of Malaita to inform them about the importance and benefits of conserving the environment.

The premier assured them that MARA government is in support of what the team is doing and wants to see the work of Mai Masina Green Belt spreads across the whole of the province.

The premier said he will take on board concerns raised by the environmental group.

Mai Masina Green Belt group during the brief meeting thanked the Malaita premier for allowing them time to meet him personally.

They said they are willing to work hand in hand with the government to achieve the restorative economy under the MARA policy.

Premier Suidani told the visiting environmental team that MARA is in support of their work.

“I want to see Mai Masina Green Belt and Wai-Hau Conservation Foundation Inc to continue to show the way forward for Malaita Province in the field you are engaged in,” he said.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki