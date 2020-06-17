CHINA Habour Company Limited has donated disposal protective masks to assist Central Province as part of the province’s preparedness for COVID-19.

The brief handing over of the disposal protective masks was held at the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) Embassy in Honiara, Tuesday.

Acting Head of the Chinese Embassy in Honiara Yao Ming who was there to handover the masks thanked China Habour for supporting the province with the disposal of protective masks.

“I would like to thank China Habour Company Limited for their support of masks to Central Province to prepare for the probable influx of the coronavirus.

“We are hopeful this medical supply will help the Central Province to be in a better position to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, but I truly hope the country remains virus-free,” he said.

China Habour Company Acting Chief Nio Chen said China Habour Company Limited is grateful to support Central Province with this medical supply.

“China Habour is grateful to help in Central Province’s preparedness for COVID-19.

“It is our pleasure to help work together in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

Central Islands Premier Stanley Manetiva thanked China Harbor Company for their support towards his province.

“On behalf of the Central Province I would like to thank the China Harbor Company through the Chinese Embassy for this big support,” he said.

Premier Manetiva also made the assurance that Central Province supports the Peoples Republic of China (PRC).