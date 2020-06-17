Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, (RSIPF) National Traffic Department checked more than 300 vehicles during a traffic operation conducted in Honiara during the nights of 12 and 13 June 2020.

The operation was mounted in front of the Honiara City Central Police Station diverting vehicles westbound through a police checkpoint.

Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fredrick Satu says, “A total of 345 vehicles were checked during the two-night operation.”

Superintendent Satu explains, “During the Operation 13 vehicles were impounded for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood beyond the legal limit, seven vehicle drivers were found to be below the legally prescribed alcohol level in someone’s blood and eight vehicles impounded for being without a valid vehicle license.”

A total of 21 drivers will be prosecuted for various offences as a result of the traffic operation. All the accused have been charged for their respective offences and bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on their respective dates.

“The figures show that vehicle drivers and owners in our capital city continue to disregard our traffic rules. The cases for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood is increasing during the weekends. Drivers still insist on driving while under the influence of liquor. This is not only illegal but it is dangerous as it could lead to fatalities on our roads,” says Superintendent Satu.

“The Traffic Department will continue its weekend operations to make sure vehicle drivers do not drink while driving and commit any other serious offences.”

“I want to thank all road users who continue to observe our traffic rules. I hope this good behaviour will continue and hopefully influence the others who do not respect our traffic laws. I also want to thank my officers for their hard work during the weekend operation,” says Traffic Department Director Superintendent Satu.

- Police Media