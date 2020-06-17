The Government of Japan is continuing to aid the Solomon Islands healthcare system under its “Economic and Social Development” programme in view of the ongoing fight against the covid-19 global pandemic.

Notes on the assistance package worth around SB$23 million was signed today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Jeremiah Manele and Japan’s Charge’ de Affairs Mr. Yamazaki Junji to formalize the arrangement.

Under the package, the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services will procure medical equipment up to SB$23 million. Initially, the equipment list which was developed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services included x-rays to blood fridges and dental equipment to ambulances which will be distributed to all provinces.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele said this project will certainly contribute towards Solomon Islands efforts to combat COVID -19 and will have a stronger and better equipped health service throughout the country

“It is this spirit we are touched by the gesture of the government of Japan in reaching out to countries like Solomon Islands during its trying time. The virus knows no border and continues to create an environment of fear and have disrupted lives of people and countries throughout the world,” Mr Manele said.

He added that the assistance symbolizes the friendship between the two states even during this difficult period.

Charge’ de Affairs Mr. Yamazaki Junji said Japan is glad to provide these high quality medical equipment to Solomon Islands for the prevention of covid-19 and to strengthen medical services throughout the country.

“I hope this cooperation encourages all health workers who work tireless for people in these difficult conditions and improves the quality of care at all levels of health facilities in the country,” Mr Junji said.

The signing and exchange of notes ceremony was witnessed by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Japanese Embassy.

- Government Communications Unit