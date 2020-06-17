PREMIER of Western Province David Gina has called on all nine Members of Parliament (MP) from Western province not to support the new proposed Traditional Governance Bill.

Mr. Gina made the call saying the new Bill is not going to serve the current provincial system.

He further described it as unconstitutional and does not entertain current good governance and accountability.

“The new Traditional Governance Bill has somehow been given prominence by government advisors planning and plotting to slow down efforts by Western Province leaders and its people on the priority to be granted federal status,” he claimed.

Premier Gina requests the continuous hard work currently done by the nine MPs to start to do something to help with efforts currently being undertaken in the West to expedite the process.

Premier Gina exclaimed with his utmost confidence that; “Western Province is ready to become a new state.”

He said work on the federal constitution had already been completed and handed to the government beginning of last year.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare received the document from members of the Constitutional Congress being the main body tasked with the responsibility in putting together the new Federal Solomon Islands.

Premiers, diplomats, high government and traditional leaders witnessed the occasion.

He said the government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars preparing the country with relevant legislation once it enters into statehoods.

“It is time this be granted. I call on all nine MPs to help out including every Western leader who is ready to help,” he said.

He reiterates that with statehood the will of the Western people and its leaders remain undeterred.





By TERENCE ZIRU

in Gizo