A FARMER says requirements for obtaining loans from the Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI) are well beyond a rural dweller can meet.

William Waneoroa from Malaita said he realized this when he went to enquire at the recently opened bank.

“I think the requirements were totally opposite to what Prime Minister Sogavare stated in his nation-wide address,” Waneoroa said.

“Sogavare announced that DBSI is a bank for everyone, especially farmers in rural areas to access loans,” he added.

“I am here in town to enquire about the possibility of getting a loan.

“But after having viewed the requirements, all I can say is the bank is not for rural-based farmers.

“We need to provide a bank statement, NPF balance, and employers’ letter. I don’t have those,” he said.

Waneoroa said he remembered in the 1980s, his father obtained a loan from the former DBSI.

“The only requirement then was for the Ministry of Agriculture to assess my father’s cocoa and coconut plantation.

“After that, he was given a loan,” Waneoroa said.

He urged the Government to liaise with DBSI on the possibility of relaxing the requirements for rural farmers.

A spokesman for DBSI said members of the public are welcomed to discuss their loan requirements and issues directly with their officers.



By ESTHER NURIA

