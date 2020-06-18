Two members of the Honiara City Council were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly intimidating Rence Sore, the Honiara City clerk.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau responding to questions raised by reporters in the weekly police conference confirmed that the two are councillor for Vura Ward Reginald Ngati and councillor for Vavaya ward Billy Abae.

Mangau said the arrests are not related to the ongoing Honiara City Council political saga.

Reginald Ngati was subsequently arrested and charged on the spot, while Billy Abae was placed in custody overnight as a result of intoxication, and released this morning (Thursday).

Both councillors will appear in court at later dates next month.

The Honiara City Clerk had previously told the media of threats he had received from the Vavaya ward councillor, in the heat of the HCC saga.