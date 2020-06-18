Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Honiara City Central Police Station have arrested and charged two Honiara City Councilors for alleged intimidation during an incident at the Council’s Headquarters on 17 May 2020.

The two Councilors have been released on bail to appear in the Honiara Central Magistrate’s Court on 13 July 2020.

Acting Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Mostyn Mangau says, “The arrest relates to an incident yesterday (17 June 2020) which alleges that both Councilors threatened the Honiara City Clerk at the Council’s Headquarters.”

“Both suspects were arrested and dealt with. Both have now been charged for intimidation and have been bailed to appear in the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 13 July 2020.”

“I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been around the Honiara City Council Headquarters yesterday and witnessed the alleged incident to come forward to police at the Central Police Station with information that will assist in the police investigation into the incident,” says Acting Commissioner Mangau.

- Police Media