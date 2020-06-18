POLICE investigation into the fatal ferry accident that resulted in 27 passengers losing their lives in April is almost completed.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said the investigation will hopefully be completed by the end of this month.

“I assure you that the National Criminal Investigation team has investigated this matter and about to complete the investigation,” Mangau said.

“…… and a report will be compiled together and put before the court for a determination on the next course of action for police to deal with,” he added.

Mangau said the investigation is not easy as expected.

“The investigation is quite challenging.

“We understand that this incident is sensitive in nature so police are taking all-cause to make sure that investigation is completed in time and put before the coroner to decide on the outcome of the investigation,” Mangau further added.

Mangau said the investigation focused on a number of areas.

“The investigation is looking at how the boat did the loading, at why the boat sailed at a time when there is a cyclone warning issued, who authorized the sail of the boat, why the boat was overloaded and whether the boat was sea -worthy.

“Police are looking at all these areas.”

Twenty-seven people on board the MV Taimareho had lost their lives in extremely rough seas associated with Cyclone Harold in the early hours of April 3.

Another inquiry conducted by the Board of Marine was already completed.

The boat left Honiara with 738 passengers on Thursday night, April 2, when it encountered bad weather on the early hours on Friday.

Maritime had issued warnings advising vessels not to travel to the provinces due to Cyclone Harold.

The government in March had also come up with a repatriation plan amid fears of the COVID-19 which saw a number of people in Honiara leaving for the provinces.

The 27 who lost their lives were swept overboard when giant waves swept through the ship in the early hours of April 3.

They are mostly high school students.

Only six bodies were recovered.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN