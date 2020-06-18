By IAN M.KAUKUI





A CITY councillor police charged this week says his arrest and that of a colleague was politically motivated.

Police arrested and charged councillors Reginald Ngati and Billy Abae over the alleged threat they made on city clerk Rence Sore.

Ngati and Abae were responsible for exposing alleged financial mismanagements, illegal borrowings and other rorts under the leadership of city mayor Wilson Mamae and Sore.

But police arrested and charged the pair on Wednesday, much to the awe of Honiara’s residents.

Ngati yesterday told reporters their arrest was initiated for the sole purpose of embarrassing them than for the crime they were charged.

“It was politically motivated,” he said.

“It was carried out to embarrass us publicly in the media, while the real story has not been disclosed,” the Vura Ward councillor stated.

“I was informed by CID officers involved in this investigation that they were pressured by the Commissioner of Police to press charges against us as quickly as possible.

“So I know those who are behind my arrest and that of Abae. And their sole intention is to tarnish our reputation for exposing their corrupt dealings.”

Ngati claimed no threat or intimidation occurred when they approached Sore on the day of the alleged incident.

“On that day, we went to collect our ward grants just like other councillors have done.

“At the council office, we were told mayor Mamae, who was away on leave, does not permit us to draw our ward grants.

“That’s when we decided to see the clerk.

“Inside the clerk’s office, I asked Sore to explain why our ward grant entitlements were held up.

“I also told him that like other councillors, I have obligations to meet for the people of my ward.”

Ngati said their discussions went smoothly but Sore insisted that since the mayor does not permit the release of their ward grants, he cannot do much.

“The clerk then called the mayor and gave me the phone to speak to him.

“After my conversation with the major, I handed back the phone to Sore. They had a bit of conversation then agreed to release my ward grant.

“But at the same time, Sore instructed me not to tell councillor Abae who was waiting outside the office.”

Ngati said he followed Sore’s instruction and didn’t inform Abae because if he did, the problem may arise.

“After that Abae intended to demand the clerk but I told him if we can go through the deputy mayor.

“The deputy major approached Sore, but he argued Abae did not retire the spending of his last grant.

“That was a lame excuse because I know for a fact Abae already retired reports of his last two grants.”

Ngati said they will challenge the allegation that they threatened Sore because nothing as such occurred on that day.

“Our lawyers are now studying this case with the intention of counteracting the action taken against us,” he said.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau yesterday confirmed the arrest of the two councillors.

He added police have bailed both councillors to appear in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court on July 13.