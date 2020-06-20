Chief of Staff at the OPMC Robson Djokovic.

POLICE will be inviting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic shortly for questioning.

Police investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and progressing very well.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau on Thursday said very shortly the chief of staff will be invited for questioning.

When asked by a journalist as to how soon that is, Mangau said that depends on the investigation team and the devised plan for investigation.

“We are investigating matters according to plans developed by case officers,” Mangau explained.

Mangau added that the chief of staff’s case amongst others remain priorities for investigations.

He further explained that when a person is being invited for questioning, it means that the person will be interviewed by police and when police are satisfied with the evidence they will then caution the person.

Police investigation is focusing on Djokovic’s citizenship and his registration to vote in last year’s National General Election.

Djokovic whose father is an Australian and his mother from Choiseul Province in Solomon Islands is the nephew of Prime Minister Sogavare.

He owns and travels using an Australian passport, therefore an Australian citizen.

Djokovic, 46, has been issued two-year exemption visas since 2013 to work and live here.

His current exemption visa was issued in April this year, and will expire in May 2021.

Police launched the investigation after complaints were made by the opposition.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN